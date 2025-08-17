Multiple shots were fired at YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav's residence in Gurugram today, August 17. The incident occurred around 5:30 AM when three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57. However, the YouTuner was preset at his residence at the time of the incident. Elvish Yadav's father, Ram Avtar Yadav, spoke about the incident. He said that he was sleeping when shots were fired at their residence this morning. Ram Avtar Yadav also revealed that his son, Elvish Yadav, was not present at home and was out for work during the incident. He also said that 25 to 30 shots were fired at their residence. Yadav further said that neither the family nor Elvish received any threats before the incident. While speaking to reporters, Ram Avtar Yadav said that three miscreants were caught on camera firing at their residence. He also reposed faith in the police and said that they are cooperating and investigating the matter. Elvish Yadav House Firing: 3 Masked Miscreants Open Fire at YouTuber’s Residence in Gurugram, Video Shows Walls and Doors Damaged by Bullets.

Elvish Yadav's Father Speaks About the Firing Incident

Shot Fired at Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Residence

Gurugram, Haryana: Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram's Sector 57. The incident took place at around 5:30 AM. More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time… — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

Video Shows Walls and Doors of Elvish Yadav's House Damaged by Bullets

3-4 Rounds Fired At Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Residence, Police On The Spot#ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/iikNSKka4p — Siddhant Anand (@JournoSiddhant) August 17, 2025

