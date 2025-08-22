One of the shooters involved in the recent attack on YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram residence has been arrested after a police encounter in Faridabad. The accused, Ishant alias Ishu Gandhi from Jawahar Colony, opened fire at the Crime Branch team with an automatic pistol before being shot in the leg and taken into custody. The firing incident occurred on August 17, when three masked men fired at least 25 bullets at Yadav’s Sector 56 home. Though Yadav was away, family members were inside, but no injuries were reported. CCTV captured the attackers pausing mid-shooting to reload before fleeing. Hours later, the Portugal-based gangster Himanshu Bhau’s gang claimed responsibility, accusing Yadav of promoting gambling and warning others against betting promotion. ‘Elvish Yadav Ruined Many Homes by Promoting Betting’: ‘Bhau Gang’ Claims Responsibility for Firing at YouTuber’s Gurugram House.

Elvish Yadav House Firing Accused Arrested

गुरुग्राम – 17 अगस्त को एल्विश यादव के घर फायरिंग करने वाले वाला एक आरोपी इशांत उर्फ इशू गांधी गिरफ्तार। पुलिस एनकाउंटर में गोली लगी है। क्रिकेट सट्टे से जुड़ी बैटिंग एप को प्रमोट करने पर हिमांशु भाऊ गैंग ने इस फायरिंग की जिम्मेदारी ली थी। pic.twitter.com/s5AZZuCTUy — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 22, 2025

🔴BREAKING | एल्विश यादव के घर फायरिंग करने वाला व्यक्ति इशांत उर्फ़ इशू गांधी फरीदाबाद से गिरफ्तार फरीदाबाद की क्राइम ब्रांच सेक्टर-30 ने गुरुग्राम में एल्विश यादव के घर पर फायरिंग करने वाले इशांत उर्फ़ इशू गांधी को मुठभेड़ के बाद गिरफ्तार कर लिया. मुठभेड़ के दौरान पुलिस पर इशू… pic.twitter.com/Iua0bmqDLK — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) August 22, 2025

