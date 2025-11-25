Television actor and host Arjun Bijlani got married to Neha Swami on May 20, 2013. The couple were blessed with a boy, Ayaan Bijlani, in 2015. The actor, who grabbed attention after winning the debut season of Rise and Fall, has now shared that there were rumours about his wife, Neha, getting pregnant again. The actor clarified the rumours, calling them "craziest" and denied them. ‘Rise and Fall’ Arjun Bijlani Winner Reacts to ‘Bigg Boss’ Plans, Says ‘We Will See Next Year, Let’s Celebrate Diwali for Now’.

Arjun Breaks Silence on His Wife Neha Swami’s Pregnancy Rumours

Arjun Bijlani recently sat down for an interview with Filmygyan, where he got candid about a lot of things, including his personal life. During a chat, he also revealed that there are rumours spreading that his wife, Neha, is pregnant again. Few days back, Arjun took to his Instagram and shared a series of photos and videos from comedienne Bharti Singh's baby shower. However, many misunderstood it for his wife Neha's baby shower and flooded his comment section with questions related to the same.

He said, "I heard the craziest rumour recently - Neha is pregnant again. Bharti ke usmeinphoto aisi dal gayi thi jo team ne dali thi and then everybody is wishing me. I was like mera nahi hai bhai, aage bhi photo dekho, Bharti ka hai." (In my post, the first photo was uploaded by my team. Everybody started wishing me, and I was like it's not mine. Please take a look at all the photos, it's Bharti's). Bharti Singh Baby Shower: Mom-to-Be Dazzles in Blue as Tejasswi Prakash, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and More Join Fun-Filled Celebration (Watch Videos).

Arjun Bijlani Denies Wife Neha Swami’s Second Pregnancy Rumours - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Check Out Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram Post To Know What Caused the Pregnancy Confusion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani 🧿 (@arjunbijlani)

Arjun Bijlani was last seen in the debut season of Ashneer Grover-hosted Amazon MX Player reality show Rise and Fall. Social media sensation Aarush Bhola claimed the first runner-up spot while reality TV star Arbaz Patel came third. Arjun took home an INR 28 lakh cash prize after winning the show.

