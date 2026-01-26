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After nine weeks of culinary mishaps and high-stakes comedy, Team Kaanta has officially lifted the trophy as the winners of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3. The grand finale, which aired on Sunday, January 25, 2026, saw the ensemble group defeat Team Chhuri in a final showdown that combined technical cooking skills with the show’s signature improvisational humour. ‘Kaju Ek Dam Sahi Hai’: Bharti Singh Shares Emotional First Steps After Childbirth, Compares It to Moon Landing (Watch Video).

The winning team, led by actor Aly Goni, included a star-studded lineup of Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and Jannat Zubair.

Team Kaanta Nails ‘Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Final Challenge

The finale task, set by celebrity judge Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, required the teams to prepare a traditional Indian dessert malpua but with a creative "star-shaped" twist. While both teams struggled with the intricate shaping under time pressure, Team Kaanta’s execution and flavor profile ultimately earned them the highest marks from Sokhi.

Aly Goni Celebrates ‘Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Victory – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓵𝔂 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝓲 (@alygoni)

Team Kaanta’s victory comes after a consistent run throughout the season, where they were often praised for the chemistry between Krushna Abhishek and Samarth Jurel. Their opponents, Team Chhuri, which featured heavyweights like Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakas,h narrowly missed the title despite being fan favourites on social media throughout the competition.

Host Bharti Singh’s Return

The finale was also notable for the return of host Bharti Singh, who had recently taken a brief maternity break following the birth of her second child in December. Singh’s return brought an added layer of energy to the Episode 20 climax, as she moderated the final banter between the rival teams.

Reports indicate that the production value and celebrity salaries for this season reached record highs for the franchise. Comedian Krushna Abhishek and host Bharti Singh were reportedly among the highest-paid individuals on the set, reflecting the show's growing popularity since its debut.

‘Laughter Chefs’ Season 4

As the trophy was handed over, the creators teased the future of the franchise. While Team Kaanta celebrates their win, viewers can expect a significant shake-up in the coming weeks. Host Bharti Singh announced that the show will return almost immediately with new episodes starting January 31, 2026. 'Splitsvilla 16' Elimination Update: Aarav Chugh Evicted As Twists Shake Up MTV’s Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa.

However, the lineup is set for a major overhaul. Several Season 3 contestants, including Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh, are expected to exit, making way for the return of "original" favourites from earlier seasons, such as Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri, as the show transitions into its next phase.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Aly Goni). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).