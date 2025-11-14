Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples in Indian television. The TV actors were first seen together in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15 in 2021, where they fell in love with each other. Karan and Tejasswi have never hidden their love for each other, and it is quite evident through their public appearances and social media posts. Fans are now eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot. During a recent interview, Tejasswi revealed that Karan wanted to marry her in 2022, but her mother asked him to wait. Is Karan Kundrra on Dating App Bumble While in Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash? Actor REACTS After Alleged Screenshot of His Profile Goes Viral.

Why Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash Didn't Marry in 2021?

During a candid chat with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, Tejasswi Prakash opened up about her marriage plans with boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Recalling the time in 2021 when Kran wanted to marry her, she said, "My mom was like, 'Tum log abhi hi baha aaye ho, 1 saal ek dusre ke saath real world mein raho'."

The Ever-Adorable ‘TejRan’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Tejasswi Prakash on How ‘TejRan’ Began

When Bharti asked Tejasswi about how she fell in love with Karan, the actress said, "He would tell a lot of people that he likes me. I am the kind of person who believes that if you like me, then you should tell me directly. Initially, I didn't know that he seriously liked me, so I thought he had a crush on me. I said, 'If he says it in front of everyone, I will think about it.' And then during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he said it in front of everyone that he likes me."

TTejasswi added that she liked the fact that Karan was very clear about what he had in his head, without worrying about what she thought of him, which she called a “huge risk.” She said, “I liked that he showed courage and expressed himself, and that he was making it exclusive.”

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash to Tie the Knot in 2026?

Finally, the question we had all been waiting for was asked. Bharti, representing all the fans, asked Tejasswi whether the couple is planning to get married in 2026. The actress replied, "Aisi baatein to hum kar rahe hain, but let's see."(We are talking about it, but let's see). ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Karan Kundrra Joins Sunny Leone As Co-Host of Popular Dating Reality Show, Makers Drop Announcement With New Promo (Watch Video).

Tejasswi Prakash on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s Podcast

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will reportedly be seen together in the star-studded cooking reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3. Kundrra was the winner of Season 2 of the show. He is also hosting the popular dating show Splitsvilla X6 alongside Sunnt Leone.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (YouTube channel of Bharti Singh). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2025 08:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).