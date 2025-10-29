Television actress Krystle D’Souza, best known for Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, has reportedly parted ways with her rumoured boyfriend Gulaam Gouse Deewani after several years of dating. The couple has also unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking breakup rumours that now seem to be confirmed. Krystle D'Souza Birthday: A Fashion Maven Taking Instagram by Storm with Her Chic and Trendy Style (View Pics).

Krystle D’Souza and Gulaam Gouse Deewani Unfollows Each Other – See Post

(Photo Credit; @krystledsouza, @gulaam_gouse_deewani)

Krystle D’Souza and Gulaam Gouse Deewani Part Ways

According to a recent report by Bombay Times, Krystle and Gulaam ended their relationship about a month ago. A source close to the actress revealed, “They have gone their separate ways. She has consistently kept her personal life private and prefers not to discuss her break-up, which occurred about a month back.” When contacted by the publication, Krystle chose not to comment on the matter and simply said, “No comments.”

Gulaam Gouse Deewani Keeps Old Posts of Krystle D’Souza

Although the two have reportedly ended their relationship, Gulaam has not deleted old posts featuring Krystle from his Instagram handle. Earlier this year, he had penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her that read, “Happy Birthday to the Bestest cutest prettiest nicest Human Being with the edgiest personality. Thank you for being you and making life so so beautiful each day every day. Here’s to celebrating you every day and here’s to a life filled with only love and laughter. Happy birthday Koaks (sic).” Krystle D’Souza Sparks Dating Rumours With Gulaam Gouse Deewani After Her Heartfelt Birthday Wish for the Restaurateur, Calls Him ‘The Nicest Human’ (View Post)

Krystle D’Souza Breaks Silence on Relationship Rumours

In a past interview with Bombay Times, Krystle had addressed the rumours surrounding her relationship with Gulaam, saying, “Anyone with a bit of common sense can figure it out. I don't think I would want to define any relationship until there's a ring on my finger. And not the one I bought for myself (laughs).” A report by The Times of India also quoted a source close to the duo who confirmed the news, stating, “They have parted ways. Krystle has always kept her personal life private and wouldn’t want to talk about the breakup.” While neither Krystle nor Gulaam has officially commented further, their social media activity, particularly unfollowing each other has left fans convinced that the two have indeed called it quits.

