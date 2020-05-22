Jennifer Winget Looks Like a Gorgeous Doll In Her Throwback Pictures By The Pool

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 and summers are collectively draining the lives out of us! Lockdown has been extended for months now amid this prickly heat above. Bollywood and TV celebs are however, keeping the vibe high with their engaging posts and throwbacks. Jennifer Winget too is in the throwback mode as she posted visually soothing picture of herself by the pool. This picture is from a photoshoot where she looked gorgeous like a doll. Jennifer Winget Has The Perfect 14 Step Guide On What To Do During Self-Isolation, Asks 'Be My Quarantine?' (View Posts).

The Beyhadh actress is seen posing by the edge of a pool for this shoot. She wore baby pink chequered sleeveless top paired with a bubble gum pink ruffled long skirt. She sports her wavy short hair with light coloured streaks. For this shoot, she chose a perfect smokey eye look. Jennifer Winget's Throwback Monochrome Photoshoot Showcases Her Quarantine Moods And It's Sexy AF (View Pics).

In the caption, she wrote, "Making a splash again this week with this cool pool picture, flashing back to when I had a whole pool to myself to beat the heat!#flashbackfriday #shootcrew. In another one she wrote, "Here’s more proof that I might have gone off the deep end....but given this heat, a little pool time would be kinda cool!" And more said, "Water you doing this summer? Imma be rolling back to my dippidy-do-daa days!" Now check out the glamorous pictures below.

Bewitching Look

OOTD on Point

Pool-Cravings Be Like

Well, Jen is only making us more sad about the fact that we cannot hit the pool as of now! Nevertheless, her stunning picture series makes us miss her on-screen presence even more! Hope to see more of JW once the pandemic is over and shoots are on schedule.