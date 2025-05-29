Famous People Born on May 30: Famous birthdays on May 30 include a diverse group of talented individuals from various fields. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is celebrated for his impactful roles in Indian cinema. Idina Menzel, known for her powerful voice and performances on Broadway and in Disney films, also shares this day. Popular television actress Jennifer Winget marks her birthday on May 30, as does legendary footballer Steven Gerrard, who is admired for his leadership on the field. South Korean singer and actress Im Yoon-ah adds international flair to the list. Talented Indian actresses Kirti Kulhari and comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek also celebrate this day. Kannada film star V. Ravichandran, businessman Ness Wadia, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, and footballer Eddie Nketiah round out the list of notable personalities born on this day. May 30 birthdays fall under the Gemini zodiac sign. May 30, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 30 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Paresh Rawal, Indian actor and former Member of the Lok Sabha Idina Menzel, American actress and singer Jennifer Winget, Indian actress Steven Gerrard, English football manager and former player Im Yoon-ah, South Korean singer and actress Kirti Kulhari, Indian actress Krushna Abhishek, Indian actor and comedian V. Ravichandran, Indian actor and director Ness Wadia, Indian businessman Resul Pookutty, Indian sound designer Eddie Nketiah, English footballer

