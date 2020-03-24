Jennifer Winget Has The Perfect 14 Step Guide On What To Do During Self-Isolation, Asks 'Be My Quarantine?' (View Posts)

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Thanks to the Coronavirus, the entire nation is under curfew. And even before nationwide lockdowns were announced, citizens themselves went into self-isolation mode to do their bit to not catch the virus that is, unfortunately, spreading rapidly in India. And while all of the self-quarantine has been getting to a lot of people with them becoming restless, actress Jennifer Winget has the perfect solution for you all. Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Finally Breaks Her Silence On Her Exit From The Show, READ What She Has To Say (View Post).

The actress who herself has locked herself up in her house as well first motivated her followers that even though this quarantine is a very harsh measure, but a necessary means to keep the spread of COVID-19, to a minimum. Code M Review: Jennifer Winget As A Military Lawyer Is At Her Finest In Unmasking The Indian Army Secrets.

Check Out the Video Below:

In her Instagram Story, the actress posted 14 stories of how one can keep their day filled with quality things to do and entertaining as well.

Check Out Her Stories One By One Below:

Snooze and Sleep:

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stop, Breathe and Stare:

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cook That Healthy Meal:

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Artistic Escape:

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Don't Just Eat The Greens, But Spend Some Time With 'Em:

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Read, Read Till You Succeed:

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Music For The Soul:

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

F.R.I.E.N.D.S:

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Self Care Is The Best Care:

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Selfie Care After Self Care:

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Doggos Are Man's Bestest Friends... Indeed:

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cheers to Cosy Me Time:

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Can't Go To The Gym? Bring It Home:

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Last But Not The Least, A Rejuvenating Bath, Netflix and Chill:

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, this seems to sum it up 'A Day In The Live of Ms. Winget' (when not shooting). And we don't know about you guys but we will totally be up for experimenting Jennifer's way of quarantining and chilling.

On the work front, Jennifer was recently in the news for having quit her show Beyhadh 2. However, the lady dismissed all those rumours. Apart from her psychological thriller, the actress will soon be seen in the second season of her ALTBalaji web-series Code M.