Jennifer Winget Has The Perfect 14 Step Guide On What To Do During Self-Isolation, Asks 'Be My Quarantine?' (View Posts)

Thanks to the Coronavirus, the entire nation is under curfew. And even before nationwide lockdowns were announced, citizens themselves went into self-isolation mode to do their bit to not catch the virus that is, unfortunately, spreading rapidly in India. And while all of the self-quarantine has been getting to a lot of people with them becoming restless, actress Jennifer Winget has the perfect solution for you all. Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Finally Breaks Her Silence On Her Exit From The Show, READ What She Has To Say (View Post).
The actress who herself has locked herself up in her house as well first motivated her followers that even though this quarantine is a very harsh measure, but a necessary means to keep the spread of COVID-19, to a minimum. Code M Review: Jennifer Winget As A Military Lawyer Is At Her Finest In Unmasking The Indian Army Secrets.
Check Out the Video Below:
View this post on Instagram
Social distancing is crucial during this trying time and we’re all in this together. It’s funny if you come to think of it, but a virus has managed to equalise us all - caste, class, religion and creed. But Social distancing doesn’t need to be boring. While this video will seem like a plea to stay indoors and stay safe (and not be callous and come out celebrating just yet🙄), I also come bearing tips on how to turn this self isolation positively around and make it more about self care and shifting the focus on mental health. So stay tuned to my stories, take a look at what I’ve been up to. Be my quarantine? ☺️
In her Instagram Story, the actress posted 14 stories of how one can keep their day filled with quality things to do and entertaining as well.
Check Out Her Stories One By One Below:
Snooze and Sleep:
Stop, Breathe and Stare:
Cook That Healthy Meal:
The Artistic Escape:
Don't Just Eat The Greens, But Spend Some Time With 'Em:
Read, Read Till You Succeed:
Music For The Soul:
F.R.I.E.N.D.S:
Self Care Is The Best Care:
Selfie Care After Self Care:
Doggos Are Man's Bestest Friends... Indeed:
Cheers to Cosy Me Time:
Can't Go To The Gym? Bring It Home:
Last But Not The Least, A Rejuvenating Bath, Netflix and Chill:
Well, this seems to sum it up 'A Day In The Live of Ms. Winget' (when not shooting). And we don't know about you guys but we will totally be up for experimenting Jennifer's way of quarantining and chilling.
On the work front, Jennifer was recently in the news for having quit her show Beyhadh 2. However, the lady dismissed all those rumours. Apart from her psychological thriller, the actress will soon be seen in the second season of her ALTBalaji web-series Code M.