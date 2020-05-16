Jennifer Winget's Throwback Monochrome Photoshoot Showcases Her Quarantine Moods And It's Sexy AF (View Pics)

Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That actress Jennifer Winget is one helluva fashionista is no hidden fact. The actress has always got lucky with some amazing on-screen and off-screen fashion styles that she can pull off with utmost ease, which makes us all go green with envy. And the Beyhadh star once again snatched the limelight, but this time it’s because of her monochrome picture spree on her Instagram. The TV actress uploaded a total of six pictures in black and white which tells us her different shades and moods. Jennifer Winget on Beyhadh 2 Shutting Down: 'We Were Hoping to Wrap the Show By May Anyway'.

The actress' latest Instagram uploads included a series of monochrome photos where we see the actress in two stark opposite looks.

While in one series we see Jenny put on a long gown with long hair and she looks nothing less than a princess, in her other she is seen as the beautiful mess in a shirt thrown over her figure-hugging gown and is seen sporting her real-life short hair. Fashion Face-Off: Jennifer Winget, Sara Ali Khan OR Ananya Panday, Who Looks The Sexiest In An Off-Shoulder Polka-Dot Dress?.

Check Out Some of Her Pictures Below:

The Princess That She Is:

A Nightmare Dresses As A Daydream... Absolutely:

Household Chores In A Gown Looking Like That?... Hell No:

Quaranshining... Totally:

Achieving Heights of Quarantine and Chill:

Oozing Confidence Confidently:

From her princess kinda pristine white gown to soaking in nature in a white baggy shirt with a dress, the throwback series shared by the TV starlet speaks her quarantine feels. Not to miss, the different styles of hairdo (bob cut and long tresses) in the photos. Well, Jennifer Winget... you never cease to amaze us girl....