For the ones who are rooting for Netflix's new series, Jurassic World - Camp Cretaceous, here's an update that may just thrill y'all. The show is gearing up for its new season and its teaser is out already. The series based on the famous Jurassic World movie revolves around a group of kids who visit the first of its kind camp for an adventure cum educational trip. Things, however, take a bad turn and they end up in a scenario wherein they have to fight dinosaurs to save their lives. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Review: The Breakfast Club Meets Dinosaurs in Netflix’s Thrilling Animated Spin-Off Series.

The first teaser of season 2 promises enough excitement for the show's loyal fanbase. The kids are still stuck on the island and they are fighting the mighty creatures to save their lives. Things are yet to cool down, in fact, they are out of control you can say. Kids have to stick together and chalk out a plan that would ensure their safety and exit at the same time. It's a continuation of season 1 as we know but the excitement level is definitely a notch higher.

Watch the Trailer

The makers are still working on the show's new season and are yet to announce a release date for it. However, we know we can't expect it to release online anytime soon. The new season, as declared by Netflix will release somewhere in 2021 and we promise to return with an update whenever we get hold of it. Until then, ciao.

