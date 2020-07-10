COVID-19 pandemic got everyone stuck in their homes in the lockdown. After months now, the entertainment industry in India is getting back on track gradually. However, amid various guidelines, there is a mandatory rule set that artists above 65 years old should not come on the sets owing to 'high risk of coronavirus infection.' However, actor Kanwaljit Singh who got replaced on a show is quite disappointed with the rule. He is of the opinion that it is his fundamental right to work just like others with proper precautions and that anyone can get infected by the virus, not just old people.

In his interview with pinkvilla.com, he said, "Anyone can be exposed to coronavirus irrespective of their age. There should be no categories, according to me. Like in the Bengal industry, actors above 65 years old are working after securing a written undertaking. How can you stop a person from exercising their fundamental right to work? How can they stop? I think older people would be more careful about themselves. It is all bizarre. Unless a tragedy takes place, the eyes don’t open. If someone tomorrow commits suicide then it will become a discussion topic."

He also revealed that actors like Hema Malini, Manoj Joshi are speaking to the concerned authorities regarding the same as everyone in this age group has panicked. Further he added, "I cannot hang my boots as yet, this is in my genes. I cannot live without work. My life would be pointless without it. Kuch toh karna chahiye na aadmi ko."

