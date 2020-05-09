Karan Tacker’s Reveals That His First Pay Cheque Was of 1500 Rupees

Karan Tacker (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, May 9: First job and first pay cheques are always special. Karan Tacker, who started out as an actor 11 years ago, has recalled his first ad-shoot, revealing he got justRs 1,500 for the job.

"11 years is a long time, and I have had some great experiences. I had a business back then which was undergoing a financial loss and I tried my luck in showbiz. I started my journey with an ad for a cold drink brand based out of Gujarat. My first paycheck for it was of Rs. 1500. Even after so long, it just feels like yesterday. The industry has always been very warm and welcoming, audience has showered so much love," he said. Special Ops Star Karan Tacker on How COVID-19 Lockdown Has Turned Him to a Chef.

Karan is currently being lauded for his role of a RAW agent in web show "Special Ops".

"With every role I keep growing as an actor, be it shows, films or even my latest web show 'Special Ops' its been a fulfilling journey so far," he added.