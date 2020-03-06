Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Preview: Prerna All Set To Come Face to Face With Komolika and Anurag?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Preview (Photo Credits: Hotstar)

Well, the next episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will be quite the edge of the seater considering the fact that Prerna will be walking into the lion's den, somewhat literally. Prerna and Kuki land in India and a baggage mix up with Anurag's elder sister, leads to Anurag and Prerna almost coming face to face. However, while Anurag fails to see Prerna, she hears him talk to Komolika and all of her vengeance comes rushing back to her, only making Prerna's resolve to destroy Anurag, even stronger. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 March 6, 2020 Preview: Prerna Returns to Kolkata to Destroy Anurag for His Betrayal (Watch Video).

And in the next episode, we'll see Prerna walk into the same Devi Maa pandal for darshan that the Basus are going to visit and the one that Komolika has decorated. And we already saw in the episode how the family asked Anurag to pick up his elder sister from the airport and head straight to the pandal. Well, can we expect a 'fierce' confrontation between the arch enemies?

Watch The Video Below:

For those who are still unaware, Anurag betrays Prerna after he pushes her into the river. However, Bajaj saves her in the nick of time and takes her to London. A newly evolved Prerna then promises herself that she will take her revenge from Anurag for not only betraying her but also for killing her newborn daughter (Bajaj finds out that Komolika has sent away Prerna's daughter to an orphanage that caught fire and all the kids in the orphanage passed away). Karan Singh Grover Returns to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Check Out His Shirtless Stills As He Rescues Prerna From A River.

We also saw in the episode how Prerna overhears Anurag talking to Komolika and gets angrier. Well, looks like this new twist in the track of the show will see a fast-paced, thrilling track.