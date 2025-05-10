It’s raining twists in CID 2! Actor Parth Samthaan is leaving the show. Yes, you heard that right — the talented actor who recently stepped into the shoes of ACP Pradyuman as ACP Ayushman has confirmed his exit from the popular crime investigation series. With Shivaji Satam making a comeback, it’s time for Parth to bid farewell to CID 2. In a recent interview, Parth shared that he will be leaving the show because he has "other work commitments." ‘Not Here To Fill His Shoes’: ’CID 2’s Parth Samthaan Breaks Silence on Replacing Shivaji Satam As New ACP on the Iconic Crime Show.

Parth Samthaan Confirms Exit From ‘CID 2’

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Parth Samthaan confirmed that he will be bidding goodbye to CID 2 soon. The actor revealed that he was initially roped in for the show for a guest appearance,e which was later extended for two months. He said, "It's been an absolute pleasure to be a part of a cult show like CID even if its just for a brief period. I was on board for a few episodes only, a guest appearance, but later got extended for a couple of months."

Parth Samthaan in ‘CID 2’

Explaining why the makers couldn't give a confirmation regarding the news before, the actor said, "Initially, we couldn't give any confirmation on the same as it would have spoiled the excitement of the show. And now with Shivaji sir's return, that thrilling twist about the mole will be unfoled very soon." Parth also added, "I have other work commitments lined up, hence I wont be continuing for long. But yes, I'm grateful for all the love and support the audience has show during the brief stint." ‘CID 2’: Parth Samthaan Replaces Shivaji Satam After ACP Pradyuman’s Death in Iconic Crime Show, Actor Calls It a ‘Big Responsibility’ (Watch Video).

Amid huge demand, CID was renewed for a second season in December 2024. The show was recently made available for streaming on Netflix.

