Famous People Born on May 7: May 7 has been a remarkable day in history, marking the birth of influential figures across various fields. In literature and music, Rabindranath Tagore, the Nobel Prize-winning Indian poet and composer, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the renowned Russian composer, share this date. The entertainment world celebrates MrBeast, the YouTube philanthropist; Alexander Ludwig, known for his roles in Vikings and The Hunger Games; and J Balvin, the Colombian reggaeton sensation. It also honours Alex Smith, the accomplished NFL quarterback, and Kevin Owens, the prominent WWE wrestler. This date further recognises Mary Eliza Mahoney, the first Black American to study and work as a professionally trained nurse in the United States. Collectively, these individuals have made significant contributions to their fields, making May 7 a day of notable historical significance. May 7, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Rabindranath Tagore (7 May 1861 – 7 August 1941) Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (7 May 1840 – 6 November 1893) Mary Eliza Mahoney (May 7, 1845 – January 4, 1926) MrBeast Alex Smith Alexander Ludwig Atharvaa Erica Fernandes Amyra Dastur Aalisha Panwar Ashwini Bhave Keshav Prasad Maurya Kevin Owens J Balvin

