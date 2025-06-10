CID, one of the longest-running series of Indian television, returned with a bang with a Season 2 in December 2024. The Sony TV show, which first aired in 1998, ran till 2018. The show featuring the iconic trio of Shivaji Satam, Abhijeet, Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty returned last year upon huge public demand. The show also premiered on Netflix and has created a lot of buzz since then. However, the audience had to witness many twists in the past few weeks. According to the latest development, the iconic character Dr Salunkhe, played by Naredra, has bid farewell to CID 2. ‘CID 2’: Parth Samthaan CONFIRMS Exit From the Iconic Crime Investigation Show Following Shivaji Satam Aka ACP Pradyuman’s Return, Says ‘It’s Been an Absolute Pleasure’.

Narendra Gupta Aka Dr Salunkhe Bids Adieu to ‘CID 2’

The past few days have indeed been a roller coaster journey for CID 2 fans as they witnessed everything from ACP Pradyuman's exit to ACP Ayushman's entry (played by Parth Samthaan) to ACP Pradyuman's return and also ACP Ayushman's exit. If this wasn't enough, a latest development from the popular crime investigation show has left fans once again heartbroken. The latest episode of CID 2 labelled Dr Salunkhe as a "gaddar" (traitor) who betrayed the CID team. When the revelation was made, Salunkhe confessed to feeling sidelined after everyone else took credit for the cases he helped solve.

Watch This Video From the Latest Episode of ‘CID 2’:

The episode saw Dr Salunkhe being put behind bars, indicating that his character was coming to an end. However, longtime fans of the show didn't find the "gaddar" angle logical and questioned his sudden exit from CID 2. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), fans expressed their displeasure with the recent episode of CID 2. They refused to believe that Dr Salunkhe's character came to an end, stating that it could be another marketing strategy.

A user wrote, "Noo wtf I think there is a twist It's impossible to believe that Dr saab is a traitor!" while another wrote, "How can the makers make this character a traitor when he has been a devoted member of the CID team for so many years...this is just ridiculous In the name of twists & turns, makers come up with the most idiotic ones." ‘Not Here To Fill His Shoes’: ’CID 2’s Parth Samthaan Breaks Silence on Replacing Shivaji Satam As New ACP on the Iconic Crime Show.

Netizens Express Frustration Over Dr Salunkhe’s Exit From ‘CID 2’

How can the makers make this character a traitor when he has been a devoted member of the CID team for so many years...this is just ridiculous In the name of twists & turns, makers come up with the most idiotic ones — Esha Singh (@eshasrk2013) June 9, 2025

‘WTF, Another Twist’

WTF, another twist — 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐛 🇮🇳🤍 (@_sociallyvegan) June 9, 2025

Just Impossible

Noo wtf I think there is a twist It's impossible to believe that Dr saab is traitor! — Mihika_1🌻 (@me_mihika_) June 9, 2025

Only OG ‘CID’ Fans Can Feel the Pain

It's really a sad news because we all fans are so connected with the original characters of this show . CID Show is not famous for an individual character but this show is famous for their brilliant work and the iconic and original character of this show . — Anju Sharma (@AnjuSha40270950) June 9, 2025

You Never Know

Perhaps, he has decided to left the show. — Ranjeet Mishra (@Ranjeet240806) June 9, 2025

Parth Samthaan, who had replaced Shivaji Satam on CID 2 for a brief time, recently wrapped his role on the popular show. Reportedly, Shivaji Satam had taken a short break from CID since his son arrived from the US to meet him, which is why he needed a break.

