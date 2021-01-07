Singer Mika Singh is on cloud 9 these days. And why not... If you were to find out that none other than the superstar of all times, Amitabh Bachchan, is a fan of your singing talents, you'd be jumping with joy too. Mika, who is an established singer in the Bollywood industry and has received many accolades for his songs in the career, holds Amitabh Bachchan in high regard and when the superstar recently lauded him, Mika was super happy. Mika Singh Reveals How He Tackles the Social Media Trolling.

He took to Twitter to express his happiness and wrote, "This is why I don’t need to dream for an #Oscar, #Grammy or a #Filmfare award. I get all the awards when our most favourite actor, the star of the millennium

@SrBachchan praises me on the most popular show of India #kaunbanegacrorepati.. @sonytvofficial." PIL To Remove Amitabh Bachchan's COVID-19 Caller Tune Filed In Delhi High Court, Matter To Be Heard On January 18.

Check Out the Video Below:

This is why I don’t need to dream for an #Oscar, #Grammy or a #Filmfare award. I get all the awards when our most favourite actor, the star of the millennium @SrBachchan praises me on the most popular show of India #kaunbanegacrorepati.. @sonytvofficial. pic.twitter.com/A2EcJxUYjM — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) January 7, 2021

A question in one of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12's recent episodes was about Mika Singh's original composition "Saawan Mein Lagg Gayi Aag" which was re-created for a hindi movie. Appreciating Mika Singh, Amitabh talked about how the singer has a distinct voice from his other contemporary singers and how it is 'adhbhut'.

