And just like that, superstar Amitabh Bachchan is back in the news again, but not for any fault of his. A PIL (Public Interest Litigation) has been filed in the Delhi High Court, seeking the removal of the Coronavirus awareness caller tune that has been recorded in Amitabh Bachchan's voice. As per Bar&Bench, the petitioner, Rakesh, has requested that the Amitabh Bachchan-voiced caller tune be removed immediately as Big B charges for a service like this, while there are many other COVID warriors who are helping the needy without a single thought from their own personal savings. Amitabh Bachchan Calls 2020 An 'Odd Year', Reveals He Has Made 'No Resolve Or Resolution' For 2021.

The petition reads, "It is ..most respectfully prayed that kindly be pleased to remove the caller tune of Mr Amitabh Bachchan of corona from the mobile in the interest of justice. The government of India has been paying fees to Mr Amitabh Bachchan for chanting such preventive measure on caller ringtone. There are some corona warrior who have been doing great service to the Nation and helping the poor and needy people...some corona warriors have distributed their hard earning among the poor and needy. Some famous Corona warriors are still ready to give their service without any payment...” Amitabh Bachchan Shares a Still From His Freezing Cold Ladakh Trip When the Temperature Was Minus 33 Degrees.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

A public interest litigation has been filed before the Delhi High Court for removal of the Amitabh Bachchan caller tune on #COVID19. @SrBachchan #DelhiHighCourt pic.twitter.com/r3atqOuEar — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 7, 2021

The petition also mentioned Amitabh and his family members themselves culd not save themselves from the pandemic and that the superstar does not have a "clean history" and also is not a "social worker." The case will s scheduled for a hearing on January 18.

