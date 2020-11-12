Looks like it's raining crorepatis on Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. As it was on November 11 episode of the game show when it got its first crorepati with Nazia Nasim and now KBC is all set to have its second crorepati. Yes, you read that right! As per the latest promo shared by Sony TV, we see Mohita Sharma sitting on the hotseat opposite host Big B and winning Rs 1 Crore. Mohita is an IPS officer by profession. This particular episode will air on the channel on November 17, 9 PM (IST). Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Nazia Nasim Wins Rs 1 Crore, Becomes the First Crorepati of the Season on Amitabh Bachchan Hosted Reality Game Show (Watch Video).

The promo starts with Senior Bachchan asking Mohita, Rs 1 Crore question and later we get to see the host congratulating the IPS for surpassing the round and being a crorepati. Ahead in the clip, we also get to see Sharma moving on to the 16th question and playing for Rs 7 crore. It will be interesting to watch whether she answers the question right or quits and goes with Rs 1 Crore, ditto like Nazia Nasm. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Find Out the Questions That Made Nazia Nasim Become the First Crorepati of the Season in Amitabh Bachchan’s Quiz Show!

Earlier to this, the question that made Nazia win Rs 1 Crore was - which of these actresses once won a National Film Award for Best Female Playback singer? A) Deepika Chikhlia B) Roopa Ganguly C) Neena Gupta and D) Kirron Kher. And the correct answer was B. Well, coming back to Mohita, it looks quite an exciting episode. Stay tuned

