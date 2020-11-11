Nazia Nasim who hails from Delhi is the first KBC 12 contestant to win Rs 1 crore. Kaun Banega Crorepati introduced her in yesterday's episode and she was the only one to give the right answer to the fastest fingers first question. This gave us a glimpse of her intelligence in the first place, and in today's episode, we see a true feminist opening up about her intellectual thoughts on women empowerment. Nazia played till the 7th question of Rs 40,000 without the use of any lifeline yesterday and in today's episode she comfortably passed the 10th question mark of 3.20 lakh with an ease without losing any lifeline. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Remembers His Days as a Coal Mine Worker Before Entering Bollywood

Moreover, Host Amitabh Bachchan was super impressed by the great thoughts of Nazia on women rights. She also gave the right answer to Rs 6.40 lakh question on movies and none of the contestants this season came so far without a loss of a lifeline. When she correctly answered the Rs 25 lakh question without the use of any lifeline, Nazia got emotional and broke down in tears. While Amitabh reached out to give her tissue paper. She then reminisced about her struggling days.

Interestingly, the first time ever in the history of Kaun Banega Crorepati, a contestant used flip the question lifeline for the 1 crore question. Well, why to waste a lifeline though. Let's quickly take a look at every question asked to Nazia Nasim in today's KBC episode. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Gratitude to a Fan Who Made a Rangoli to Commemorate His 51 Years in Bollywood!

List Of Questions (Answers are Marked in Bold)

8th Question (Rs 80,000) - Which Novel, Made into a TV Series by Mira Nair in 2020, revolves around the lives of four Indian families - The Mehras, The Kapoors, The Khans and The Chatterji's?

A] The Great Indian Novel B] A Suitable Boy C] A Fine Balance D] The Golden Gate

9th Question (Rs 1,60,000) - The Leader Heard (Smriti Irani) in this audio clip has never served in which of these ministries?

A] Human Resource Development B] Women and Child Development C] Textiles D] Law & Justice

10th Question (Rs 3,20,000) - What Bird is seen in the video clip?

It's a Double Hornbill Day at #nguliaringing ! A beaut adult male African Grey Hornbill (in a swallow net - no Swallows around, however!). #hornbill #tsavowest #birds #ringing pic.twitter.com/XaRxYLq2hw — A Rocha Kenya (@arochakenya) November 9, 2020

A] Great Hornbill B] Ibis C] Lark D] Moa

11th Question (Rs 6,40,000) - The 2020 film Gul Makai is a biopic of which of these personalities?

A] Benazir Bhutto B] Aisha Chaudhary C] Greta Thunberg D] Malala Yousafzai

12th Question (Rs 12,50,000) - Which of the following dynasties did the Kanva dynasty overthrow to come to power around 73 BCE in Magadha? (Nazia uses the 50-50 lifeline and the first two options remain)

A] Maurya Dynasty B] Shunga Dynasty C] Pala Dynasty D] Chera Dynasty

13th Question (Rs 25,00,000) - The trophy which is awarded to the winners of the women singles at the Australian Open is named after which legendary Tennis star?

A] Daphne Akhurst B] Margaret Court C] Evonne Goolagong Cawley D] Lesley Bowrey

14th Question (50,00,000) - Who Became the First Chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University in 1920? (Nazia uses the video a friend and Ask the Expert lifeline)

A] Sultan Jahan Begum B] Maulana Abul Kalam Azad C] Sir Syed Ahmad Khan D] Mir Usman Ali Khan

15th Question (Rs 1 Crore Question) - Who is the first woman and also former Astronaut to reach the deepest point of the ocean, Mariana Trench?

A] Sally Ride B] Valentina Tereshkova C] Svetlana Savitskaya D] Kathryn D Sullivan

Nazia Nasim used Flip the Question Lifeline and Chose the Entertainment Beat Next

Flip Question - Which of these actresses once won a National Film Award for best female playback singer?

A] Deepika Chikhlia B] Roopa Ganguly C] Neena Gupta D] Kirron Kher

16th Question (Rs 7 Crore Question) - Where in Singapore did Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose make the first proclamation of a Azad Hind Government?

A] Cathay Cinema Hall B] Fort Canning Park C] National University of Singapore D] National Gallery Singapore

Nazia Nasim didn't attempt the Rs 7 Crore question and quit the quiz show taking home Rs 1 Crore with her. For more updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, stay tuned to LatestLY.

