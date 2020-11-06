Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 happens to be one of the most loved reality game show on Television. In its many seasons, the show has seen numerous winners taking a huge sum home. However, the twelfth season has yet not witnessed any contestant winning a crore or so post tackling the questions by Big B. But, as per the new promo shared by the makers, KBC 12 will get its first-ever crorepati and it is going to be a Delhi-based communications manager Nazia Nasim. The episode will be aired on November 11. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Know More About Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Manusmriti Dahan Din, That Landed Amitabh Bachchan’s Quiz Show in Controversy.

The video starts with the host asking Nazia, Rs 1 crore question and then we see confetti falling from the ceiling as the lady becomes the first crorepati of the season. Later, Big B also lauds Nazia and her incredible game as there were many tough questions, but she passed them all with her knowledge. That's not it, as Nasim also plays further for the Rs 7 crore question. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: The Correct Answer to Rs 25 Lakh Question that Sonu Kumar Gupta Couldn't Answer.

NAZIA NASIM is #KBC12’s first crorepati ! Watch this iconic moment in #KBC12 on 11th Nov 9 pm only on Sony @SrBachchan@SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/6qG8T3vmNc — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 5, 2020

It was amid the pandemic, that KBC 12 was launched along with keeping in mind all the necessary precautions. Also, it's for the first time in the history of the show that Audience Poll lifeline has been scrapped. Well, coming back to the above promo, we bet fans of the show cannot wait for the specific episode to air. Stay tuned!

