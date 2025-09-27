Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 continues to make headlines with its mix of tense quiz moments and light-hearted banter between host Amitabh Bachchan and contestants. In the latest episode, Ashish Kumar Sharma from Jaipur, Rajasthan took the hot seat and impressed everyone with his knowledge and calm approach.‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Snehal Jawar From Amravati Wins INR 5 Lakh After Audience Helps With Tough Cricket Question – Can You Answer?

Amitabh Bachchan Jokes About Ashish Sharma’s Job in CM’s Office

Ashish currently works in the IT department at the office of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Surprised to learn this, Amitabh Bachchan remarked, “You work for the Chief Minister? Sir, you are a very important person. So, what are you doing here?” His humorous comment made the entire audience burst into laughter.

Ashish Sharma Wins INR 7.5 Lakh Before Losing

The Friday episode began with Ashish attempting the seventh question, where he used the 50-50 lifeline and won INR 2 lakh. On the ninth question, he turned to the Audience Poll lifeline, trusted the audience, and gave the correct answer. His smart gameplay continued as he answered correctly to reach the INR 5 lakh mark. Ashish also tried his luck at the “Super Sandook” mini-game and won an additional INR 70,000. Building momentum, he crossed the INR 7.5 lakh milestone after correctly answering the 11th question. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Amitabh Bachchan Brings Laughter on ‘KBC’ With Pakistan Joke While Applauding Contestant Urmila Javelia’s Inspiring Life Journey.

Ashish Sharma Loses INR 12.5 Lakh

Amitabh Bachchan then presented him with the 12th question, worth INR 12.5 lakh: A special security force called the Gorkha Contingent operates under which of these police forces?

Options: A) Myanmar Police Force B) Kuwait Police Force C) Singapore Police Force D) Royal Bhutan Police. Without much hesitation, Ashish gave his answer. Unfortunately, it turned out to be incorrect. The correct answer was C) Singapore Police Force. Due to the wrong answer, Ashish’s prize money dropped from INR 7.5 lakh to INR 5 lakh.

KBC 17 continues to air Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and Sony LIV with Amitabh Bachchan’s wit keeping the show a household favourite.

