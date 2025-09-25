Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan never fails to keep audiences entertained with his quick wit and charm on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The latest episode featuring contestant Urmila Javelia from Gujarat was a perfect mix of laughter and inspiration. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Amitabh Bachchan Cracks Joke About 52-Year Marriage With Jaya Bachchan, Leaves Audience in Splits.

Amitabh Bachchan Jokes About Pakistan

Urmila recalled a funny childhood memory of breaking her home television, believing Amitabh lived inside it during KBC. Amused by her innocence, Big B seized the moment for a cheeky dig at India’s neighbour. “Ek baat bolun, please bahar mat boliyega… Bharat-Pakistan ka jab khel hota hai na toh Pakistan waale tod dete hain apna TV, sahi bol rahe hain ke nahi,” (Shall I say something, but please don’t mention it outside… whenever there’s an India-Pakistan match, people in Pakistan break their TVs. Am I right or not?) he joked, leaving the audience and contestant in splits.

Urmila Javelia’s Inspiring Journey

Beyond humour, Urmila’s story touched hearts. She lost her father in 2013 and later faced a divorce, but supported her family by stitching plastic bags for just INR 2 each while pursuing her education. Her determination eventually secured her a teaching job, and today she works in a government school. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Pallavi Nifadkar Struggles With INR 12.5 Lakh Question, Quits With INR 7.5 Lakh – Can You Answer It Correctly?

Urmila Javelia Wins INR 7.5 Lakh on ‘KBC 17’

On the show, Urmila impressed with her knowledge but stumbled on a INR 12.5 lakh question about the James Webb Space Telescope. She still walked away with INR 7.5 lakh, earning Amitabh’s admiration for her courage and resilience. “Your journey is truly inspiring,” he said, applauding her spirit. From breaking a TV as a child to winning a significant sum on KBC, Urmila’s life story resonated with viewers. Combined with Amitabh’s humour, the episode showcased the perfect blend of laughter and inspiration.

Watch 'KBC 17' Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Watch ' KBC 17'

KBC 17 continues to air Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and Sony LIV with Amitabh Bachchan’s wit keeping the show a household favourite.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2025 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).