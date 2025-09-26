The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 witnessed an inspiring journey of contestant Snehal Jawar from Amravati, Maharashtra. Her story echoed the words, “Everyone's circumstances are the same, but everyone's courage is different. Some struggle and come out victorious, while others are crushed.” Despite facing many challenges in life, Snehal played the game with grit and confidence, making her mark on the hot seat. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Amitabh Bachchan Brings Laughter on ‘KBC’ With Pakistan Joke While Applauding Contestant Urmila Javelia’s Inspiring Life Journey.

Snehal Jawar Shines On ‘KBC 17’

Snehal started strong and confidently tackled the early rounds. She used her second lifeline 50-50 on the 9th question: In which of these states would you find the Karbi Anglong, an extension of the Deccan Plateau? The correct answer was Assam, which she managed to crack successfully. In the “Super Sandook” round, Snehal showcased her sharpness by answering all five questions correctly, winning back the Audience Poll lifeline. Her fearless approach continued as she attempted the INR 7.5 lakh question. Choosing option, A) Rumi Darwaza, turned out to be the right move, boosting her confidence.

Snehal Jawar Cracks INR 12.5 Lakh Cricket Question but Exits After a Wrong Answer

The real test came at the INR 12.5 lakh mark when she faced a cricket-related question: Agni, who is part of the MI New York team in Major League Cricket 2025, is the son of which Hindi film director?

Options: A) Rajiv Rai B) Rajkumar Santoshi C) Nitesh Tiwari D) Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Snehal wisely used the Audience Poll, where 40 percent of the audience backed option D) Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Trusting them, she went with option D, and it was indeed correct. However, her journey ended on the INR 25 lakh question, where a wrong answer brought her prize money down to INR 5 lakh. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Amitabh Bachchan Cracks Joke About 52-Year Marriage With Jaya Bachchan, Leaves Audience in Splits.

Watch ‘KBC 17’ Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Watch 'KBC 17'

KBC 17 continues to air Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and Sony LIV with Amitabh Bachchan’s wit keeping the show a household favourite.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2025 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).