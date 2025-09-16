Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, where contestants from across the country bring their knowledge and curiosity to the fan-favourite quiz show. While every episode of KBC 17 is unique and special, today’s was particularly memorable as a visually impaired contestant, Arushi, took over the hot seat after the rollover contestant quit the show with winnings of INR 12.5 lakh. How well did she do? Let’s find out. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Sarika Joshi From Jamnagar Fails To Answer THIS INR 25 Lakh Question on Former US President Jimmy Carter, Can You?.

Ayushi’s Mother Opens Up About Her Vision Loss

Contestant Ayushi left everyone shocked when she revealed that she is an IAS officer and currently works as a Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Kanjhawla, Delhi. She was accompanied by her mother, who shared that Ayushi suffers from a condition called retinitis pigmentosa. Her mother explained that Ayushi had limited vision during her childhood but eventually lost her eyesight completely. Despite this, she described Ayushi as a cheerful soul, always excited and curious about everything, and someone whose condition never stopped her from dreaming big.

Ayushi Wins INR 5 Lakh

Ayushi used one of her lifelines, the audience poll, while attempting the INR 3 lakh question. The episode ended with her correctly answering the 10th question worth INR 5 lakh. Here’s the last question Ayushi tackled in today’s episode.

Which of these Governor-Generals of India is associated with implementing the Doctrine of Lapse, to take over princely states in the 1850s?

The options provided were:

A. Lord Dalhousie

B. Lord Bentick

C. Lord Lansdowne

D. Lord Elgin

Ayushi chose option A, Dalhousie, which was the correct answer. Big B even signed a special cheque for her instead of the usual online transfer. However, the bell rang before the game could move to the next stage. We keep our fingers crossed that Ayushi will return in tomorrow’s episode for another thrilling round of questions and answers. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Delhi’s Mansi Sharma Wins INR 25 Lakh, Quits on INR 50 Lakh Question; Shares Special Plan With Mother After Big Win.

Watch the Promo of ‘KBC17’

Watch ‘KBC17’

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television. The quiz show is also available for streaming on the Sony LIV app.

