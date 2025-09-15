Amitabh Bachchan’s fan-favourite quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati kicked off its new season in August 2025. Contestants from all walks of life have been sharing their inspirational stories, proving that anyone can find a place on the show. On Monday (September 15), the Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 episode featured homemaker Sarika Joshi from Jamnagar, Gujarat, who became the centre of attention. She walked away with INR 12.5 lakh after failing to answer the INR 50 lakh question. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Delhi’s Mansi Sharma Wins INR 25 Lakh, Quits on INR 50 Lakh Question; Shares Special Plan With Mother After Big Win.

Sarika Joshi Quits After INR 25 Lakh Question

With an inspiring smile and unwavering determination, Sarika Joshi answered every question with confidence, leaving no doubt about her resilience. Speaking in her Gujarati accent, Sarika won everyone’s hearts with her performance on KBC17. She was accompanied by her husband and daughter.

After correctly answering the INR 7.5 lakh question, Sarika was left with only one lifeline - Sanket Suchak. Amitabh Bachchan then posed a question about a former US President. While Sarika had smoothly answered all previous questions, she found this one challenging and decided to use her Sanket Suchak lifeline. However, even after using it, she couldn’t guess the correct answer. With INR 25 lakh at stake, Sarika chose to quit the show and walked away with INR 12.5 lakh. Want to know the question and its answer ahead.

Test Your Knowledge With This Question on Former US President

Sarika played an impressive game until she had to face the INR 25 lakh question pertaining to US politics. The question was: Lilian, the mother of which US President worked as a nurse in India in the 1960s?

The options provided were:

A. John F Kennedy

B. Ronald Reagan

C. Richard Nixon

D. Jimmy Carter

After Sarika quit the game, Big B asked her to pick an answer. To everyone's surprise, she chose the right answer. The correct answer was Jimmy Carter. FYI, the 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter’s mother, Lillian Gordy Carter, visited the Indian village of Daulatpur Nasirabad in Gurgaon as part of the Peace Corps. The village was later renamed Carterpuri in her honour in 1978. Amitabh Bachchan’s Health Journey: How Bollywood Legend Is Living With 25 Percent Liver After Hepatitis B Infection From ‘Coolie’ Mishap (Read To Know).

Watch the Promo of ‘KBC17’

Watch ‘KBC17’

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Viewers can also stream the show on the Sony LIV app.

