Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 featured Mansi Sharma on the hotseat in the latest episode. Mansi, who hails from Delhi and works as a software engineer, gave five correct answers in the "Super Sandook" game and won INR 50,000. She later opted to exchange the cash prize for the "Audience Poll" lifeline. 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': CA Professor Saurabh Jagdish Attal Wins INR 5 Lakh After Losing Out on INR 12.5 Lakh – This Was the Question!

Mansi Sharma Quits on INR 50 Lakh Question

During the main game, Mansi went on to answer the 13th question correctly and secured a prize of INR 25 lakh. However, she got confused on the 14th question and, after much thought, chose to quit as she was not entirely sure of the answer. The question was: Muzo, known as the Emerald Capital of the world, is located in which country?

Options: A) Nicaragua B) Nigeria C) Zimbabwe D) Colombia. The correct answer was D) Colombia.

After quitting, Amitabh Bachchan asked her to pick one answer hypothetically. Mansi chose option D) Colombia, which turned out to be correct. If she had taken the risk, she could have won INR 50 lakh, but since she quit the game, Mansi went home with INR 25 lakh.

Mansi Sharma Plans International Tour With Mother

Mansi Sharma was accompanied on the show by her parents and brother. She shared that her mother had never done anything for herself and had always focused on her children’s education. She added that she now wants to take her mother on an international tour. Hearing this, Amitabh Bachchan was delighted and praised her decision, saying that spending her winnings in this way would indeed be wonderful. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Contestant Abhishek Wins INR 5 Lakh, Misses INR 7.5 Lakh Question on This Language (Watch Video)

Watch 'KBC 17' Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Watch 'KBC 17'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, airs on Sony Entertainment Television every Monday to Friday at 9 pm. The show is also available for streaming on the Sony LIV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2025 11:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).