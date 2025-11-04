Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, continues to captivate audiences not just with its quiz format but also with the inspiring real-life stories of its contestants. In a recent promo, power line technician Sonu Singh took the hot seat and moved viewers with his account of the dangers he faces daily. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Tutor Shailesh Choudhary’s Dream of Opening an Education Institute Hits a Roadblock With THIS Tough Question Worth INR 12.5 Lakh – Can You Answer It?

Lineman Sonu Singh Shares Risky Job Story

Sharing his experiences with Big B, Sonu said, “Kaam humara bohot danger hai. Pole pe chadhna, line ki maintenance karna. Pata nahi kab current lag jaye.” (Our work is very dangerous – climbing poles, maintaining lines. You never know when you might get an electric shock.) He further revealed that even with proper safety gear, accidents are common. “Agar thoda bohot bhi current lag gaya toh hum pole se neeche girr skte hai... Aur death bhi ho skti hai,” (Even a small shock can make us fall from the pole – leading to broken limbs, head injuries, or even death), he said.

Sonu Singh Reveals He’s Faced Electric Shocks Multiple Times

Sonu admitted he has been electrocuted 4–5 times while working but continues to do his duty fearlessly. “Kam karne ke liye tar ke tarf hath badhate hai na toh jhatka lagta hai... Agar mai nahi karunga toh yeh kaam kaun karega?” (When we reach for the wire, we feel the shock until we let go. But someone has to keep the power running, so I push myself to continue). ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Diljit Dosanjh Lights Up Quiz Show With Heartwarming Conversations With Host Amitabh Bachchan, Singer To Donate INR 50 Lakh Winnings Towards Punjab Flood Relief.

The emotional exchange left Amitabh Bachchan visibly moved. The host praised Sonu Singh for his immense courage and dedication, saluting him for risking his life in service of others. Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Sony Entertainment Television, continuing to blend knowledge with powerful human stories that touch viewers’ hearts every week.

