Tutor Shailesh Choudhary appeared in today’s (October 29) episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. After winning the Fastest Finger First round, he took the hot seat and got emotional, prompting Amitabh Bachchan to gently console him. Sharing his feelings, Shailesh said it was a surreal experience to be on stage with the Bollywood legend. When it came to the game, the contestant impressed everyone with his knowledge and performance. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Contestant Atul Khatri Gets Stumped by THIS Mythological Question Worth INR 25 Lakh – Can You Answer It?.

Shailesh, who was joined by his wife on the show, introduced himself as a tutor who teaches Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics to children in rural areas near his home. However, he dreams of opening an educational institution for them, which would require a significant amount of money, something that KBC17 could help him achieve. Shailesh’s wife also shared her dream of opening a hostel for underprivileged children.

Contestant Shailesh Choudhary Wins INR 7.5 Lakh

Starting his game in an impressive manner, Shailesh’s knowledge and calm demeanour won everyone over. His game was super smooth, and he even won INR 90,000 in the Super Sandook round, with which he redeemed his lost lifeline (Audience Poll). However, his impressive run came to a halt at the INR 12.5 lakh question.

The question forced him to use both his remaining lifelines, but he still couldn’t find the confidence to answer it. It was genuinely sad to see Shailesh quit the game, as he had the potential to go much further, but it is what it is.

Wondering what the difficult question was? We got you covered! The INR 12.5 lakh question asked to contestant Shailesh Choudhary in today's episode was: The smallest known snake species is found in which island country?

The options provided were:

A. Antigua and Barbuda

B. The Bahamas

C. Barbados

D. Bermuda

After quitting the show, Big B asked Shailesh to make a guess. The contestant chose Option C, Barbados, which turned out to be the correct answer. However, Shailesh didn’t feel dejected and admitted that quitting was the right decision since he wasn’t sure. He added that the prize money would still help him pursue his dream of starting the institute. After he left teh game, contestant Parima Jaswal took over the hot seat. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Station Master Himanshu Shekhar Stuns Everyone by Winning INR 7.5 Lakh After a Dull Start – Here’s the Tough Question That Made Him Quit.

