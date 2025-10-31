Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh appeared as a guest on Amitabh Bachchan’s popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 tonight (October 31). While many expected the episode to be full of fun and entertainment, it turned out to be one of the most emotional ones of the season. The “G.O.A.T” singer wasn’t there to promote a new project or tour instead, he joined the show to speak about the devastating Punjab floods of September 2025. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: THIS INR 25 Lakh Question on Olympic Medal-Winning Shooter Manu Bhaker Made Contestant Sneha Kishor Kapure Quit the Game – Can You Answer It Correctly?.

Diljit Dosanjh Makes Heartfelt Appeal for Punjab Flood Victims on ‘KBC 17’

Diljit Dosanjh appeared on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 to draw attention to the devastating floods that struck Punjab in September. The singer-actor revealed that his organisation, along with several other groups, has come together to contribute and work toward relief efforts for the flood-affected victims and their families. The tragic floods claimed 55 lives and left thousands homeless.

Diljit Dosanjh on ‘KBC17’ – Watch Promo

While the lost lives cannot be brought back, Diljit emphasised that every effort is being made to help the survivors rebuild their lives. He also shared his disappointment that, despite the scale of the disaster, the issue did not receive much media coverage. The singer thanked the KBC17 team for giving him a platform to raise awareness. Diljit announced that his winnings from the show would go toward relief activities. Additionally, a QR code appeared on the screen, allowing viewers to contribute and do their part in supporting the victims.

Diljit Dosanjh Opens Up About His Early Life

During his appearance on KBC17, Amitabh Bachchan asked Diljit Dosanjh to share details about his early life and how he entered the world of showbiz. Diljit recalled that he was just an ordinary kid from Punjab. As a child, his father sent him to live with his uncle without asking him much, and it was there that he developed an interest in music.

Big B then spoke about Diljit’s record-breaking world tours and his growing global influence. Diljit humbly responded that it all began with him performing at small local weddings and events in Punjab. His words reflected how grounded he remains despite his massive success.

Did You Know Amitabh Bachchan’s Mother Was Punjabi?

During his conversation with Diljit, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that his mother, Teji Bachchan, was also Punjabi, which is why he has a special place in his heart for Punjab. Big B shared that his mother was from a Sodhi family and fondly recalled how his father, the legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, fell in love with her the very first time they met.

Diljit Dosanjh Recreates ‘Khuda Gawah’ With Amitabh Bachchan

During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan requested Diljit Dosanjh to sing a few lines from some of his most popular songs, including Do You Know, Hass Hass, Born to Shine, and Lover, among others. While talking about Big B’s 1992 film Khuda Gawah, Diljit also recreated the movie’s title track in his signature Punjabi style, doing complete justice to the original version sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Mohammed Aziz.

Diljit Dosanjh Sings ‘Khuda Gawah’ Title Song With Big B – Watch Video

Diljit Dosanjh Wins INR 50 Lakh on ‘KBC17’

Apart from his heartfelt revelations, Diljit Dosanjh also grabbed attention with his impressive gameplay. Although he missed the chance to have dinner at Amitabh Bachchan’s house after failing to answer all 10 questions in the Super Sandook round, the singer still shined throughout the game. He won INR 50 lakh and even had a lifeline left when the buzzer went off, ending his run. Overall, it was a great episode, one of the most memorable ones of the season.

