Koffee With Karan Season 7 Review: So the controversial show is back for its seventh season. This time Karan Johar has moved to a digital presence with the series opening on Disney+Hotstar alone. It's interesting to see the season begins with Ranveer Singh on the couch who once called it a 'bakwas, timepass show.' Alia Bhatt has been a favourite of the show where she was not only vilified for her poor GK but also redeemed herself. I never thought I would say this but Karan Johar turned out to be quite a dampener here. It's his show after all!

Alia Bhatt in her cute pink dress and Ranveer Singh in his sober suit (What a relief!) are such a bundle of energy in this episode. Honestly, it isn't just Karan Johar, I am pleasantly surprised as well to see their camaraderie. Having watched stars on several chat shows pretending to be friends, it’s easy to guess if it's all a show. Trust me, it does! Here, you won't find anything amiss. They did everything close friends do to each other including showing the middle finger! That makes this entire episode a great watch.

It's cute to see Alia still mulling over whether or not to call herself Ali Bhatt Kapoor. I mean she looks visibly stumped at the question. Guess she hasn't really thought about it yet what with being busy with not just Bollywood but Hollywood as well. She talks about how Ranbir Kapoor's close-knit family and their rituals have made her a changed person, all for the good before you take 'offence'.

Ranveer and Alia's friendship is quite warm. Together they revealed a lot about themselves and their spouses. Ranveer revealed how he was 'unceremoniously dropped' from Bombay Velvet as he didn't have star value or the fact that he was rejected from The Reluctant Fundamentalist. Alia spoke about her proposal day without giving any details. But she did mention that Bhansali has promised her four movies compared to Deepika Padukone's three.

However, Karan Johar is really the weak bit here. While he started well with how he didn't want to do the show because of the way the industry was demeaned and belittled in the last two years, it didn't last long. His questions to Ranveer are something you will hear at any interview session with journalists. Even the rapid-fire round is so unexciting. KJo, you need to up your game!

Yay!

-Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's friendship

- Some interesting revelations

Nay!

-Karan Johar

Final Thoughts

Well in the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have snatched the limelight from Johar. Hopefully, he will do better in the next episodes. Koffee With Karan season 7 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rating: 3.0

