Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan is returning back with its seventh season this July. However, this time the show will air on Disney+ Hotstar and not on TV. Amidst this, today, Karan took to his social media and announced that he is making his Hollywood debut with KWK7, as it will be also streaming on Hulu app for American fans. Koffee With Karan Season 7 Teaser: Karan Johar’s Disney+ Hotstar Show To Premiere On July 7, Promises It To Be ‘Bigger, Better And More Beautiful’ (Watch Video).

