Karan Johar shared a video today and revealed the details of the celebrity guests who would be appearing on his popular talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 7. South beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu too would be gracing this seventh season and she would be seen along with Akshay Kumar. The video gave a glimpse of how Samantha spills beans on relationships and more. Fans of the actress are just thrilled to watch her on Koffee With Karan Season 7. Check out some of the tweets below. Koffee With Karan Season 7: Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar and Many Other Guests To Be Featured on the Tea-Spilling Talk Show.

Trailer Of Koffee With Karan Season 7:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

All Hearts For Samantha

Excited For This Episode

TRUE

Super Thrilled

All Are Waiting For This Episode

Going to watch only one episode for my #SamanthaRuthPrabhu and #AkshayKumar ✌️ https://t.co/4W6ikDlMwB — Krishnatri Trina (@TrinaKrishnatri) July 2, 2022

A Fun Watch It Would Be

Karan tho gayaaaa 😅😆😂😂 Sam 😎 cant wait for this fun ride.. #samantha #SamanthaRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/HCsCwmlY5Y — Sravanthi CM (@Sravanthi_6MCh) July 2, 2022

