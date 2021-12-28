Vivian Dsena, who shot to fame for his role in Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, had tied the knot with Vahbiz Dorabjee in 2013. The two had worked together in the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. Their marriage wasn’t a happily ever after and in 2017 the couple filed for a divorce. Their case went on for a long time and it finally came through after four years. The two have reportedly decided to amicably settle all the matters. Vahbiz Dorabjee Accuses Estranged Husband Vivian Dsena of Domestic Violence in Divorce Petition.

According to a report in TOI, Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee mentioned in a joint statement, “It is with hearts full of sadness that we announce that we have legally separated and are now divorced. We have been working hard, for well over a few years, to see what might have been possible between us and we have come to the conclusion that we would like to continue our life journeys separately. It is a mutual decision and there is no need to choose sides or denounce one another and argue over who is to blame and the reasons for our separation. We ask our fans for their understanding.” Vahbiz shared a post on Instagram on December 27 in which she mentioned, “TODAY I close the door to the past.. Open the door to the future..take a deep breath..step on through and start a new chapter in my Life.”

The statement issued by the two further mentioned, “We have conducted our relationship privately and it is difficult for us to discuss details of our personal life. I hope we are able to continue doing our work in the same manner with the love and support of all our fans. We hope to repay all the love and support that we have been showered with in the past many years through greater and better projects in the future. In the future, we hope to enjoy the same love and warmth received from our fans and admirers that we did in the past.”

On the work front, Vivian Dsena is currently seen on the show Sirf Tum in which he plays the character Ranveer Oberoi. He had also made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss 15.

