A new AI-generated video has captivated the internet by reimagining James Cameron’s 1997 epic Titanic with a quintessential Bollywood twist. The viral clip, which surfaced on Sunday, February 8, 2026, replaces Hollywood icons Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio with the "First Superstar" of Indian cinema, Rajesh Khanna, and global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, offering fans a glimpse into a cinematic "parallel universe". How To Create AI Viral Videos With Nano Banana Pro and Kling 2.6 Motion Control: Step-by-Step Guide for Making AI-Generated Content.

AI Reimagines ‘Titanic’ With Bollywood Icons - Watch Video

AI Reimagines Rajesh Khanna, Aishwarya Rai

The video was created by AI artist and short filmmaker Souvik, popularly known as Mr Hellrocker on Instagram. In the digital reimagining, the artist seamlessly integrates a young, charismatic Rajesh Khanna as Jack Dawson and an ethereal Aishwarya Rai as Rose DeWitt Bukater. The compilation recreates several of the film's most hauntingly beautiful moments, including:

Rose entering the first-class dining hallway to meet a suit-clad Jack.

The iconic "flying" scene on the bow of the ship.

Aishwarya Rai adorned with the famous ‘Heart of the Ocean’ necklace.

Sharing the clip, Souvik captioned it, “What if Titanic was made in Bollywood. An unexpected collaboration. Aishwarya Rai as Rose. Rajesh Khanna as Jack.”

AI Titanic Video Stuns Social Media Fans

The video quickly gained traction, with social media users marveling at the technical precision and the aesthetic chemistry between the two stars who, in reality, were from different eras of Bollywood. Rajesh Khanna passed away in 2012, while Aishwarya Rai rose to prominence in the late 1990s. “Rajesh Khanna sir as Jack is just love. Creativity at its best,” wrote one user. Another fan noted, “Aishwarya is more Rose than Rose,” while many others expressed surprise at how well the “Kakaji” charm of the 1970s blended with the 1912 period setting of the film. AI Tools for Video Generation: From Meta Movie Gen to OpenAI Sora and Google Veo 2, List of AI Video Tools for Generating and Editing Videos.

The Role of AI in Cinematic Nostalgia

This viral sensation is the latest in a series of AI-driven creative experiments by Souvik, who previously reimagined the Stranger Things cast in Bollywood settings and placed legendary Indian actresses like Madhubala and Sridevi in traditional regional attires. While Aishwarya and Rajesh Khanna never played a romantic lead pair in real life, they did share the screen in the 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen, directed by Rishi Kapoor, where Khanna played the father of the male lead. The AI video serves as a testament to how technology is being used to bridge generational gaps and fulfill long-standing fan fantasies.

