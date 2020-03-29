Mahabharat Returns to TV: Nitish Bharadwaj, Puneet Issar And Other Cast Members Recall What They Learnt While Shooting For the Mythological Show

Mahabharat Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Doordarshan's decision to re-telecast their epic sagas Ramayan and Mahabharat has proved to be a good one, especially in times of the COVID-19 lockdown where citizens are confined to their homes. The shows that began their telecast from March 28, 2020, got the netizens so hooked that they began trending on twitter at the number 1 spot. It can be recalled that Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced the return of the epic shows to television.

Talking to BT, Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Krishna in the show and left a lasting impression, said, "Mahabharat is a mirror of life, which can help us sail through all the trials and tribulations of life. It teaches us to face all battles of life, rise above the perils of emotions and be righteous. It has so many lessons, which are relevant for all times. This is a new opportunity for the current generation to learn in the most engaging and entertaining manner."

"If the current generation ignores the VFX of the serial, which was practically unavailable in India then, and focusses on the dialogues of Dr Rahi Masoom Raza, I am sure they will learn the 'art of living' in these difficult times and not turn negative. Now is the time to fight our battle and Mahabharat teaches us how to do that," Nitish revealed.

Recalling his shooting experiences Nitish says, "The episodes of Bhagwad Gita were the most difficult. The Almighty’s blessings and my mother’s teachings on Hindu literature helped me sail through."

Puneet Issar, recalling what Mahabharat taught him, told the daily, "Mahabharat helped me grow as an actor, besides giving me the ability to understand what life is all about. It teaches how to stay calm, and also talks about what can instigate you. Like today, staying indoors is a test of patience. Bahar na nikalna can leave you exhausted, but it’s your patience which will eventually pay. Ahankaar mat karo was the main message in Mahabharat. Some people are arrogant and feel that the virus cannot touch them. Many of the characters in Mahabharat had also thought no one can eliminate them. But they were wrong.”

Believing that Mahabharat's repeat telecast will help spread positivity in the gloomy environment that has been caused by the Coronavirus spread, Puneet Issar, who played Duryodhan in the show, said, "Mahabharat retained maximum viewership till its last episode. And airing it during this time will help everyone regain focus. Each episode will help viewers do self-analysis while throwing light on their strengths and weaknesses. I remember in 1988 when the series had started, the roads used to be empty. And today also it's the same, owing to the lockdown and curfew. History repeats itself."

Actor Gufi Paintal, who played the 'love to hate him' character of Shakuni Mama in the show, revealed, "We are all looking forward to it (repeat telecast). There’s a shutdown, otherwise, I would have gone to my (onscreen) bhanja Puneet Issar’s place to see it. Mahabharat is the reflection of the world... rage, desire, fight for supremacy. The younger generation will get to witness the golden era of television."

Speaking about the show coming back on television during the nationwide lockdown, Gufi went on, "Back then, Sundays witnessed a curfew-like situation when the serial was on. And today, too, when there’s a lockdown we are coming again. It’s not a coincidence. Ab fast food (referring to daily soaps) toh nahin mil raha, so achhi tarah paka hua khana (Mahabharat) ab swaad increase karega (laughs). The ras bhara time is coming back, we must sit together to relish it." Well said cast members!