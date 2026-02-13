Anand Sagar, the acclaimed director and son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, has passed away. A key pillar of the Sagar Arts legacy, Anand was instrumental in modernising mythological storytelling for a new generation of viewers. His death marks another significant loss for the Indian television industry, following the passing of his brother, Prem Sagar, in late 2025. Ad Filmmaker Jerald Packiasamy of Still Waters Films Dies at 47.

Anand Ramanand Sagar No More

Anand Sagar was best known for his ambitious work in the late 2000s, specifically directing the 2008 remake of Ramayan. While his father’s original 1987 series was a cultural phenomenon, Anand’s version introduced the epic to a younger audience with updated visual effects and a fresh cast, featuring Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee.

Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra Passes Away

Beyond the 2008 remake, Anand contributed to several other high-profile mythological and fantasy projects under the Sagar Arts banner, including Shri Krishna and Jai Jai Jai Bajrang Bali.

Carrying the Sagar Legacy

As one of the four sons of Ramanand Sagar, Anand worked closely within the family production house to ensure their brand of "devotional cinema" remained relevant. While he often worked in the shadow of his father’s monumental success, industry peers recognised him as a director who understood the technical nuances required to make ancient texts visually engaging on a television budget.

Funeral and Final Rites

The funeral services for Anand Sagar were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu, Mumbai. The final rites were attended by close family members, including his brothers Moti and Subhash Sagar, along with a select group of industry veterans and actors who worked under the Sagar Arts banner.

In keeping with the family's tradition of private mourning, the ceremony was a sombre gathering. Veteran Bollywood actress Poonam Dhillon was clicked arriving at the funeral to pay her last respects to the departed soul.

