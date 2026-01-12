Television actress Mahhi Vij has delivered a sharp response to social media trolls who targeted her and her daughter, Tara Bhanushali, following a birthday post for family friend Nadim Nadz. The controversy erupted after a post on Tara’s official Instagram account featured the young child wishing Nadim a "Happy Birthday" while referring to him as "Abba." After Separation From Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Says Her ‘Soul Is Connected’ To ‘Best Friend’ Nadim (See Post).

The backlash comes at a sensitive time for the actress, appearing just days after she and husband Jay Bhanushali officially confirmed their separation after 14 years of marriage.

Mahhi Vij’s Daughter Tara Calls Nadim Nadz ‘Abba’ in Birthday Post

The online debate began when a birthday greeting was shared on Tara Bhanushali’s Instagram handle, which is managed by her parents. In the post, Tara was seen celebrating with Nadim Nadz, a prominent media professional and CEO of Salman Khan Television. The caption used the term "Abba" to address him, a Persian/Urdu word for father.

Netizens quickly flooded the comments section with speculative and often derogatory remarks, linking Vij to Nadim following her recent split from Jay. Many questioned the child’s choice of words, leading Vij to eventually disable comments on her own social media platforms.

Mahhi and Jay’s Daughter Tara’s Birthday Post for Nadim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara 🌟🧿 (@tarajaymahhi)

Mahhi Vij Reacts to Being Linked to Nadim Nadz Amid Separation from Jay Bhanushali

In a video response shared on her Instagram handle on January 11, Vij blasted critics for their "narrow-mindedness" and for targeting a child’s affectionate bond. She clarified that the term "Abba" was not a recent development but a title Tara has used for Nadim for over six years, with the full consent of Jay Bhanushali.

"It was a mutual decision between Jay and me that Tara would call him Abba because he has been a father figure to her since she was born," Vij stated in the viral clip. She expressed deep disappointment at how a gesture of love was being twisted into a scandal, urging trolls to "get a life" and "stop barking" about her family's private matters.

Mahhi Vij Receives Support from Jay Bhanushali and Industry Colleagues

The backlash also saw a rare show of unity between the recently separated couple. Jay Bhanushali publicly backed Vij, resharing a post by actress Ankita Lokhande that defended the family’s choice. Lokhande’s message clarified that Nadim has always been a "Godfather" to the Bhanushali children and a pillar of strength for both Mahhi and Jay.

Bhanushali added his own support, stating he agreed with "every word" and was equally appalled by the negativity directed at their daughter’s bond with their close friend. Ankita Lokhande SLAMS Trolls Over Mahhi Vij and Nadim Nadz Dating Rumours, Says ‘Outsiders Don’t Get the Right To Judge Bonds’ (View Post).

Mahhi Vij Slams Media and Trolls Speculating About Her Bond With Nadim Nadz – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi Vinod Vij (@mahhivij)

Nadim Nadz is yet to address the ongoing speculations and share his reaction on the social media gossip surroumding his bond with Mahhi Vij's family.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram accounts of TaraJayMahhi and Mahhi Vij). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 07:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).