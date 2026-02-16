Actor Yash has confirmed that his highly anticipated film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, will maintain its scheduled release date of March 19, 2026. The announcement comes amid intensifying speculation regarding a high-stakes box office battle with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. Despite rumours suggesting a potential delay to avoid the collision, production sources indicate that the "Rocking Star" is committed to the holiday weekend, which coincides with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. Yash’s ‘Toxic’: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Geetu Mohandas’ Gangster Film!.

Tensions Over Lack of Industry Communication

The clash has reportedly become a point of personal and professional contention for Yash. While Toxic officially blocked the March 19 slot nearly a year ago, the makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (the sequel to Aditya Dhar’s 2025 hit) recently announced the same date without prior consultation.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Toxic’:

Sources close to the actor suggest that Yash is particularly "irked" by the lack of professional courtesy. Reports highlight a cultural disconnect between the Southern and Hindi film industries, with insiders noting that Yash feels the Hindi film sector lacks the "culture of communication" that typically prevents such overlaps in the South.

Strategy Over Ego

Despite the friction, those within Yash’s camp clarify that the decision to stay the course is a business strategy rather than a matter of pride.

"Yash is not operating on ego, contrary to what many might think," a source told Variety India. "He is a very good businessman. If he had felt threatened by Dhurandhar 2, he would have maybe considered postponing it. But he has immense confidence in the film’s content and is banking on a long-term theatrical run."

The film has already secured record-breaking distribution deals, including an INR 120 crore deal for the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets, the highest ever for a non-Telugu production.

Creative Controversy

The lead-up to the March release hasn't been without hurdles. A teaser released earlier this year sparked debate online, leading some to revisit a viral interview where Yash previously claimed he would not film scenes he couldn't watch with his family.

In a recent discussion regarding the film's "grown-up" themes and the box office pressure, Yash addressed the evolving nature of his craft and the current competitive landscape, "I won't do any movie scenes that I wouldn't feel comfortable watching with my parents," Yash reiterated, while acknowledging that his perspectives have grown. Regarding the clash, he noted, "If I had felt threatened, I would have considered moving. But we have immense confidence... we don't want to back off and disappoint the fans who have waited three years."

Watch the Teaser of ‘Dhurandhar 2’:

‘Toxic’ vs ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a massive undertaking with a reported budget of INR 600 crore. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the film features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Huma Qureshi. Producer Dil Raju Slams Rumours That 'Toxic' Movie's INR 120 Crore Deal Is Fake, Ready To Reveal Bank Statement (Watch Video).

While Dhurandhar 2 currently holds a strong buzz in Northern India following the original film's INR 1,300 crore success, Toxic is expected to dominate Southern territories and international markets. Trade analysts suggest that while both films may eat into each other’s opening weekend figures, the holiday window provides enough "breathing room" for two tentpole features to thrive if the content resonates with audiences.

