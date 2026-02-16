Television personality and Splitsvilla X2 alumna Miesha Iyer has recently become a subject of intense social media speculation following public appearances with actor Jay Bhanushali. The sightings, which occurred shortly after Bhanushali’s high-profile divorce from actress Mahhi Vij in early 2026, sparked rumours regarding a potential romantic involvement. However, close associates and social media evidence suggest the relationship is platonic, with the two sharing a long-standing "sibling-like" bond. Who Is Nadim Nadz? All About Mahhi Vij’s Best Friend and Salman Khan’s Close Associate Grabbing Headlines Amid Actress’ Divorce With Jay Bhanushali.

Is Jay Bhanushali dating Miesha Iyer?

Speculation began after the two were seen together at public events and concerts in Mumbai. In one viral video, Iyer was spotted exiting a venue and entering a vehicle with Bhanushali, leading netizens to label her a "mystery girl."

Jay Bhanushali and Miesha Iyer Sparl Dating Rumours – Watch Video

Despite the rumours, reports indicate that the bond between the two is not romantic. Sources close to the actors have clarified that Iyer is Bhanushali’s "Rakhi sister." This is supported by social media footage from 2025, where Iyer is seen tying a Rakhi on Bhanushali’s wrist and referring to him as "Bhaiya."

The timing of these rumours coincides with a transitional period for Bhanushali, who announced his separation from Mahhi Vij on January 4, 2026, after 14 years of marriage. The former couple stated they would continue to co-parent their three children, Tara, Rajveer, and Khushi.

Who is Miesha Iyer?

Miesha Iyer is a prominent Indian reality TV star and actress who first gained significant national attention in 2019 as a contestant on MTV Splitsvilla X2. She finished the season as the first runner-up alongside partner Ashish Bhatia.

Miesha Iyer’s Instagram Post

Following her success on Splitsvilla, Iyer expanded her portfolio with several high-profile projects. Iyer entered the Bigg Boss house 15 in 2021, where she first met Jay Bhanushali. During the show, she was noted for her relationship with co-contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal, though the couple separated approximately a year after the show ended.

She was a finalist on the first season of MTV Ace of Space Season 1, hosted by Vikas Gupta. Beyond reality television, Iyer made her acting debut in the web series Hadh, which premiered on SonyLIV and YouTube.

Jay Bhanushali and Miesha Iyer’s Rakhi Video

Iyer, a graduate of Amity University, began her career as a model at age 21 before transitioning into television commercials and eventually becoming a staple of Indian reality programming. While she continues to be a regular fixture at industry events, she has yet to officially comment on the recent dating speculations. Mahhi Vij Gifts Daughter Tara a INR 50 Lakh Mini Cooper; Jay Bhanushali Reacts to Viral Video (Watch).

After Jay and Miesha’s recent video went viral, social media users began spreading rumours about a possible romantic relationship. However, the reality appears to be quite different from what the gossip suggests.

