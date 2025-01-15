TVF (The Viral Fever) is all set to present yet another relatable story with their forthcoming show MitronPolitan. The makers recently unveiled the captivating trailer of the drama, leaving the fans excited. This series talks about the tale of a boy who moves to a metro city and embarks on a journey to build a life there. The preview shows a young man, Rajat coming to a new city for a job. From the accent, the protagonist seems to be from Bihar. In the new city, he is forced to share his room with two other men, Kanan and Rishi. The trailer further shows Rajat's struggle to adjust to the big city, leading to some hilarious situations. TVF Announces The Great Indian Code: A Web Series About India’s Software Revolutionaries!.

Sharing the trailer on their official X (earlier known as Twitter) handle, the makers wrote in the caption, "Get ready to throw out the idea of a “perfect city life” because moving to a metro city after college is one giant "figure-it-out-as-you-go" adventure! Presenting the trailer of TVF's new weekly show—MitronPolitan, where Rajat and his gang of 20-somethings fumble, stumble and juggle their way through metro life. So settle on your IKEA couch, grab your Chaayos chai, and join TVF’s MitronPolitan, because surviving adulthood is all about finding the funny moments in the chaos." TVF Aspirants Season 2: Sunny Hinduja Wraps Up Shooting for Upcoming Season, Calls it a 'Fun and Memorable Journey'.

MitronPolitan Trailer

The forthcoming series will star Badri Chavan, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Kevin Zingkhai, Vishwajeet Pratap Singh, Saadhika Syal, Shivangi Negi, and Praveen Kumar in important roles, along with others. Helmed by Sahil Verma and Harish Peddinti, new episodes of MitronPolitan will be released every week on TVF’s YouTube channel. Meanwhile, 2024 has been a tremendous year for TVF with shows like Kota Factory Season 3, Panchayat Season 3, Gullak Season 4, Very Parivarik, and Sapne Vs Everyone. Adding to the list, MitronPolitan is all set to entertain the viewers with its unique storyline. However, the makers are yet to announce the release date for MitronPolitan.

