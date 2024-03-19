Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): After garnering tremendous love and response for the show 'Sapne Vs Everyone', makers on Tuesday announced the new web show 'The Great Indian Code'.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at Prime Video's event in Mumbai.

At the event, the producer Vijay Koshy and the director Deepak Kumar Mishra were present.

Taking to Instagram, TVF (The Viral Fever) treated fans with this exciting news and captioned the post, which read, "This story follows the middle-class heroes who, holding onto their values, fought against time, traditions and technological backwardness to create a software revolution."

The show created by Arunabh Kumar, Shreyansh Pandey and Vijay Koshy and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.

The series is about the great IT & software boom in India in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Deepak Kumar Mishra is known for creating the 'Panchayat' series and bringing in a lot of credibility for the project.

It chronicles the life of Abhishek, an urban engineering graduate who joins as a Panchayat secretary in a remote village in Phulera, Uttar Pradesh, due to a lack of better job options. (ANI)

