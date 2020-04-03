Money Heist 4 Just Dropped on Netflix and Internet Is Going Crazy!

Money Heist 4 Posters (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the lockdown all over the globe, the only good thing everyone was looking forward to was Money Heist season 4. The Spanish series based on robbery, originally titled as La Casa De Papel, was much-much-awaited by the fans. The Netflix series is clearly one of those successful shows that has managed to keep the audience to loyal to it. Now, as promised, the streaming platform dropped the new season and the internet is going crazy.

As soon as the makers released all the episodes of Money Heist, they started trending it on Twitter. The home quarantine just got a bit better with the arrival of this season. The episodes takes the story forward from the previous three seasons. Here are some of the tweets of the excited Twitterati who cannot contain their happiness.

Bye-Bye!

Arturiiito!

TOKYO...Not This Time!

I wonder how Tokyo is gonna screw things up and make me mad this time around #MoneyHeist4 #Moneyheistseason4 #LeCasaDePapel — Nkanyiso Majola (@major2point0) April 3, 2020

Seriously DND

#MoneyHeist4 is out and it's real. Pls don't call me if you don't have corona virus or business proposal. Let me watch #LaCasaDePapel4 in peace. God bless — Eby Love (@suchaninner) April 3, 2020

What's Wrong With The Internet

OMG Netflix is down!!! is this because of #MoneyHeist4 ?? I knew this will break some records but not the entire website lol — Dhwani Bhatt (@dhwaniibhatt) April 3, 2020

Every Professor Fan Ever

The heist drama is created by the Alex Pine. It has an ensemble cast that includes Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Álvaro Morte, Paco Tous, Pedro Alonso, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce in lead roles. As you can seen, the netizens are finding a sense of relief and something nice to look forward to for a short time. This seriously comes as a breath of fresh air amid the constant negative news related to coronavirus. Are you a Money Heist fan? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.