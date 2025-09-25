Netflix’s latest Spanish thriller, Billionaires Bunker (original title: El refugio atomico) released on September 19, 2025 and immediately hooks audiences with its striking premise, billionaires taking shelter from a looming nuclear apocalypse in a luxurious underground bunker. Created by the minds behind Money Heist, Alex Pina and Esther Martinez Lobato and directed by David Barrocal, Jesus Colmenar and J.M. Cravioto, the series attempts to blend a survival thriller, family drama and dystopian spectacle. But while the concept is intriguing, execution falters in key areas. Money Heist Season 5: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date and Time – All You Need To Know About Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó’s Spanish Thriller Series.

‘Billionaires Bunker’ Plot

The story centers on Max (Pau Simon), a troubled heir who accidentally kills his girlfriend and serves time in prison. Just as he is released, the world faces a major war threat, and his family secures him a place in the futuristic Kimera Underground Park, a high-tech bunker designed for the ultra-wealthy. Once inside, Max is forced to confront the family of the girl he killed, setting off simmering resentments and conflicts.

‘Billionaires Bunker’ Review

Within the bunker, the drama intensifies. Power struggles between wealthy families, class tensions with staff and mysterious motives from the organizers, led by Minerva (Miren Ibarguren), create constant tension. Overall, Billionaires Bunker is an ambitious attempt to marry survival thriller with a critique of wealth, but its predictable plotlines, cliched characters and slow pacing make it more of a curious watch than a must-see series. Read more reviews below:

Watch the Trailer of ‘Billionaires Bunker’

Times Now Entertainment: “Billionaire’s Bunker wants to be both a biting critique of wealth and a pulse-pounding survival thriller, but it ends up stuck between the two. There are moments of intrigue, stylish visuals, and strong performances, yet the show rarely escapes the shadow of its influences. It’s watchable but forgettable!”

Leisure Byte: “The most disappointing part of the series is that it doesn’t capture the catastrophe and the rising tension of the series well and, instead, focuses too much on mindless bickering that takes it away from the series. Moreover, the story isn’t new or truly mysterious since it follows very similar beats, and the characters are quite cliched.”

Ready Steady Cut: “Billionaire’s Bunker has a great premise and its fair share of surprises, but it eventually devolves into tedium thanks to a too-long runtime – eight hour-long episodes – and a gradual abandonment of what made that premise great in the first place.” Money Heist 4 Just Dropped on Netflix and Internet Is Going Crazy!

Decider: “The entire series seems to be about things not being what they seem...they obviously have their reasons for the early reveal, but it seems to complicate what will end up being a complex story even if we didn’t have the twist.”

