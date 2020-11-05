Singer Neha Kakkar on Thursday shared photographs from her first Karwa Chauth after she married singer Rohanpreet Singh. Neha posted the pictures on her verified Instagram account. "My first Karwa Chauth with hubby Rohanpreet Singh," Neha captioned the photos using the hashtag #NehuPreet. Karwa Chauth 2020: From Armaan and Riddhima in Dill Mill Gayye To Shivaay and Anika in Ishqbaaz, Here’s Our Pick Of Favourite Karwachauth Moments on TV

In the photos, Neha sports a red salwar suit with a pair of golden jhumkas. The newly-wed singer completes the look by letting her hair loose and with a bindi and minimal makeup. Neha opted for a simple yet elegant style statement while Rohanpreet chose a white Kurta pajama for the occasion.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's First Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth Celebrations

Neha also shared a photograph with her parents and wrote: "Thank you mamma papa for everything." Neha tied the knot with Rohanpreet in October, following which she added Mrs Singh to her name on her Instagram account. The couple also released a song titled "Nehu Da Vyah" to celebrate their wedding.

