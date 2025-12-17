Neha Kakkar’s latest release, Candy Shop has landed her in the middle of a heated online debate. The high-energy pop track, created in collaboration with her brother Tony Kakkar, has been receiving strong criticism across social media platforms, with users tearing into everything from its lyrics and visuals to its overall concept. Neha Kakkar Calls Brother Tony Kakkar Her ‘Favourite’ in FIRST Post Amid Feud With Their Sister Sonu Kakkar (See Pics)

Candy Shop Visuals Slammed by Netizens

Designed as a glossy dance number, Candy Shop also features producers RAVASA and DJ TAE, and leans heavily on bright colours, playful costumes, and a global pop sound. However, what was meant to look trendy and modern has instead been labelled by many as “forced” and “unoriginal.” Several users on X (formerly Twitter) accused the singer of trying too hard to imitate K-pop aesthetics without authenticity. One viral comment read, “She is obviously trying too hard to come off as a ‘cute Korean queen’ but ends up stuck in a weird, awkward, and honestly un-authentic space.” Others were far harsher, calling the song a publicity stunt rather than a genuine musical effort.

Batli Neha Kakkar trying hard to stay relevant by doing this bhang bharosa, she thinks she's cute korean queen 😭 Please someone put the damn lollipop in her mouth & shut her up. pic.twitter.com/jC0hFnksRy — 2beegha🍁 (@2beeghaa) December 16, 2025

What in world is this crap by #NehaKakkar Has she done any surgery to look even more shorter? Moreover why she's trying to be fake KOREAN..? She's landed in between, not Indian nor Korean feel in the song. Married women should stop doing such sh#tpic.twitter.com/3SDuGFUofn — Deepak Sonar (@deepaksonar911) December 16, 2025

Neha Kakkar is one of the worst things that happened to Indian music industry. 😏pic.twitter.com/p5rn9UkwbS — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) December 16, 2025

When you start getting irrelevant, you resort to forced hooks, cringe lyrics, & shock-value performances. The styling & vibe feel like a poor attempt at K-pop aesthetics — cute & bold on paper, but executed embarrassingly & vulgar#NehaKakkarpic.twitter.com/9QqZsHUErv — Movie_Reviews (@MovieReview_Hub) December 16, 2025

Neha & Tony Kakkar didn’t drop a song. They dumped a musical waste packet on Spotify. At this point, it’s not music, it’s AUDIO POLLUTION. And every new release answers just one question: “How can we make the previous song sound good in comparison?” 🎧💀 I request that someone… pic.twitter.com/PFkuOd48iD — Harshita (@notsocraxy) December 17, 2025

Lyrics Under Fire

A large part of the backlash against Candy Shop has centred on its lyrics, written by Tony Kakkar. Sung in English, Punjabi and Marathi, the song’s childlike and repetitive lines have not gone down well with listeners. Many netizens mocked lyrics such as:

“I want one lollipop, I want two lollipop,

I want three lollipop, I want four lollipop

Lollipop, lollipop, lollipop, lollipop…”

Other lines like “Cherry, cola, bubble gum / I just can’t get enough” and “Fill my pocket, yum yum yum” were also criticised for sounding more like meme content than a mainstream pop release. Several users compared the song to viral joke tracks, with some even calling it “Dhinchak Pooja–level music.” Neha Kakkar Breaks Down on Stage at Melbourne Concert After Arriving 3 Hours Late; Angry Crowd Tells Her To ‘Go Back’ in Viral Video – WATCH.

Fans Question 'Indian Idol' Judge Role

A section of the audience questioned how an artist associated with such lyrics continues to be a judge on Indian Idol, a show meant to guide young talent. Folk singer Malini Awasthi reportedly added to the debate by raising concerns about the influence reality show judges have on emerging singers. One blunt comment summed up the mood online, “Neha Kakkar’s downfall doesn’t need to be studied,” with fans feeling she has drifted far from the soulful songs that once defined her career.

Watch Neha Kakkar’s 'Candy Shop' Video:

Candy Shop Fails To Impress

The backlash around Candy Shop highlights a larger shift in the Indian music scene. With audiences exposed to global genres like K-pop, listeners are becoming more selective and less forgiving of trend-driven experiments that feel rushed or mismatched. While Neha and Tony Kakkar have delivered massive hits like Coca Cola in the past, Candy Shop seems to have struck the wrong chord. As of now, Neha Kakkar has not responded to the criticism.

