Singer and actor Rishabh Tandon, popularly known by his stage name Faqeer, tragically passed away in Delhi on Tuesday night (October 21) due to a heart attack. He was 35 years old. A source close to the family told NDTV, “He died last night after a heart attack. He was in Delhi since August as his father was not well.” Singer Rishabh Tandon, Known for ‘Yeh Ashiqui’ and ‘Phir Se Wahi Zindagi,’ Dies Aged 32.

Rishabh Tandon Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

Rishabh Tandon Celebrated Karwa Chauth Before Passing

Rishabh was based in Mumbai, where he lived with his wife, actor-model Olesya Nedobegova Tandon. His last Instagram post, shared just 11 days ago, showed him celebrating Karwa Chauth with his wife. He had also recently celebrated his 35th birthday on October 10. Singer-Actor Rishabh Tandon Aka Faqeer Dies at 35 Due to Heart Attack in Delhi.

Top Hits of Singer Rishabh Tandon

Over his career, Rishabh Tandon became well-known for several memorable tracks. Some of his most popular songs include:

Yeh Ashiqui – Watch Video

Ishq Fakeerana – Watch Video

Om Namah Shivaya – Watch Video

Dhu Dhu Kar Ke – Watch Video

Hindustan – Watch Video

Chand Tu – Watch Video

Fakeer Ki Zubaani – Watch Video

Fans Mourn Rishabh Tandon’s Sudden Demise

Rishabh’s Instagram feed reflected both his personal and professional life, giving fans glimpses of his family moments, recording sessions, jam sessions, road trips, and vacations. His sudden demise has left fans and the music community mourning the loss of a talented singer whose songs touched hearts and resonated with a wide audience.

