Singer and actor Rishabh Tandon, popularly known by his stage name Faqeer, tragically passed away in Delhi on Tuesday night (October 21) due to a heart attack. He was 35 years old. A source close to the family told NDTV, “He died last night after a heart attack. He was in Delhi since August as his father was not well.” Singer Rishabh Tandon, Known for ‘Yeh Ashiqui’ and ‘Phir Se Wahi Zindagi,’ Dies Aged 32.
Rishabh Tandon Celebrated Karwa Chauth Before Passing
Rishabh was based in Mumbai, where he lived with his wife, actor-model Olesya Nedobegova Tandon. His last Instagram post, shared just 11 days ago, showed him celebrating Karwa Chauth with his wife. He had also recently celebrated his 35th birthday on October 10. Singer-Actor Rishabh Tandon Aka Faqeer Dies at 35 Due to Heart Attack in Delhi.
Top Hits of Singer Rishabh Tandon
Over his career, Rishabh Tandon became well-known for several memorable tracks. Some of his most popular songs include:
Fans Mourn Rishabh Tandon’s Sudden Demise
Rishabh’s Instagram feed reflected both his personal and professional life, giving fans glimpses of his family moments, recording sessions, jam sessions, road trips, and vacations. His sudden demise has left fans and the music community mourning the loss of a talented singer whose songs touched hearts and resonated with a wide audience.
