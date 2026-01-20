Singer Neha Kakkar has issued a clarification after rumours about trouble in her marriage to Rohanpreet Singh began circulating on social media. The speculation followed a series of Instagram Stories in which the singer announced a temporary break from “responsibilities, relationships, and work,” prompting fans to assume a possible separation. Neha and Rohanpreet, both popular singers, got married in 2020 and often share glimpses of their life together on social media. Neha Kakkar Announces Break From Relationships and Work, Requests Privacy From Fans and Paparazzi (View Post)

Neha Kakkar’s Instagram Posts Spark Speculation

On Monday, Neha shared a note on Instagram Stories stating, “Time to take a break from responsibilities, relationships, work and everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you.” In another post, she requested paparazzi and fans not to film her, writing, “I request paparazzi and fans not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No cameras plz! I request! This is the least you all can give me for my peace.” Both Stories were deleted within a few minutes. However, screenshots circulated online, leading to widespread speculation about her personal life and marriage.

Neha Kakkar Shares Post on Instagram Story - See Post

Neha Kakkar Issues Clarification

Later the same day, Neha returned to Instagram Stories to address the rumours directly and urged people not to involve her husband or family. “Guys plz don't drag my Innocent Husband or my Sweetest Family in all this plz! They are the purest people I know and whatever I am today, it's because of their support,” she wrote. Clarifying the reason behind her emotional post, Neha added, “It's a few other people and the system that I'm upset with. I hope you get it and let my husband and my family stay out of all this and yes I agree I shouldn't be so emotional when it comes to posting on social media coz media people know very well ke ‘Rai ka pahaad kaise banaya jaata hai’ (mountain out of a molehill). Lesson learnt.” She further said, “Ab se I'm not going to talk about my personal life bhaisahab!!!! Bechari Emotional Nehu is too emotional for this world! Sorry and thank you my NeHearts. Don't worry, I'll be back soon with a BANG! Much love.” The singer assured her followers that she would return soon, hinting at new work ahead. ‘Vulgar’, 'K-Pop Copy': Neha Kakkar’s ‘Candy Shop’ Song Faces Massive Backlash, Tony Kakkar Reacts; What Are ‘Candy Shop’ Lyrics That Sparked Outrage? (Watch Video)

About Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar is one of India’s most popular playback singers and reality show judges. She has delivered multiple chartbusters including Aankh Maarey, Dilbar, Hauli Hauli, Morni Banke and several others. Apart from singing, she continues to appear as a judge on music reality shows and remains highly active on social media.

