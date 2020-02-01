Nikkhil Advani's Web Series Based On 26/11 Incident Runs into Trouble for Using Fake Firearms During Shoot

Nikkhil Advani (Right) Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The residents of Metro Junction and Dhobi Talao, Mumbai, woke up to a 26/11 like situation recently when they heard gunshots being fired in the middle of the night, only to discover that the noise was courtesy the shoot of Nikkhil Advani's web-series based on Mumbai's 26/11 terror attacks. For those who are clueless, Nikhil Advani recently announced the web-series which stars Konkana Sharma, Mohit Raina and Satyajeet Dubey in lead roles. However, while the police have claimed that they had only issued permissions for shooting and not for any noise, the producer maintained that he had all the necessary permissions in place to shoot for two days. Sonam Kapoor to Play a Cop in Nikkhil Advani’s Crime-Thriller Snow?.

A report in mid-day detailed the incident and quoted an officer from the Chitrapat Shakha of Mumbai police, "We have granted them permission only for acting and not to create any noise or for any gunshots. They have permission for film shooting from 9 pm to 6 am for two days."

Another youth present at the time of the incident told the tabloid, "During the shoot, one of the actors fired a dummy bullet. It sounded like real gunshots. A few actors in police uniform were seen collecting something from the road after the gunshot." The scene in question that was being shot was one where Qasab and his associates flee from Cama Hospital after killing police officers. Year Ender 2019: Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gully Boy, Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor, Mohit Raina in Uri and More – 20 Performances in Bollywood Movies of 2019 That Define ‘Scene-Stealing’.

However, producer Nikkhil Advani has claimed that he had all the necessary permissions in place before shooting for the web-series. In his quote to mid-day, the Batala House producer said, "We are a reputable production house (Emmay Entertainment) and will not embark on a massive shoot that entails locking down a major traffic junction, to shoot a complicated action sequence without permission. It has taken a year to get all necessary permissions to be able to film with precision and efficiency. We have received tremendous support from local police, municipal authorities and the film commission. I can't change the street lights of Marine Drive (as their colour back then was different), fire guns and shoot with a crew of 400 people over four days."